Barbara becomes a topic when she claims to be a coach

Bárbara Heck and Laís Caldas, participants of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), were praised by Tadeu Schmidt during today’s live program, after winning the resistance test for immunity. On Twitter, Heck was the most talked about subject during the program, all because of the incentives given to Sister to remain in the mood.

It was beautiful to see the beginning of a new career. Barbara Heck, motivational coach. You needed to see when Laís was most exhausted, Barbara would start: ‘Friend, you can do it. […] Laís, smile, what a beautiful smile, Laís!’. Where did you get this coach from, Barbara? Thaddeus Schmidt

“I’m trained as a coach! But I’ve never exercised”, said the gaúcha. “It’s explained! […] This coach was essential”, replied the presenter. “Anything goes!”, concluded Bárbara.

On Twitter, fans wasted no time and made fun of the model’s revelation. Check out:

the focus I want in 2022 in life is Barbara’s focus on the immunity test — cleytu (@cleytu) January 20, 2022

a barbara day here at home saying that i can do everything i’m late — João Luiz (@joaoluizpedrosa) January 20, 2022

may god overthrow barbara’s trust in me amen — luscas #BBB22 (@luscas) January 20, 2022

it was barbara who trained rafa kalimann before her edition of the bbb — kaique (@kaiquebritor) January 20, 2022