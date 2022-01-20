Barbara becomes a topic when she claims to be a coach

Bárbara Heck and Laís Caldas, participants of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), were praised by Tadeu Schmidt during today’s live program, after winning the resistance test for immunity. On Twitter, Heck was the most talked about subject during the program, all because of the incentives given to Sister to remain in the mood.

It was beautiful to see the beginning of a new career. Barbara Heck, motivational coach. You needed to see when Laís was most exhausted, Barbara would start: ‘Friend, you can do it. […] Laís, smile, what a beautiful smile, Laís!’. Where did you get this coach from, Barbara? Thaddeus Schmidt

“I’m trained as a coach! But I’ve never exercised”, said the gaúcha. “It’s explained! […] This coach was essential”, replied the presenter. “Anything goes!”, concluded Bárbara.

On Twitter, fans wasted no time and made fun of the model’s revelation. Check out:

