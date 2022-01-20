Battlefield 2042 Update 3.2 Launches Tomorrow, New Scoreboard Coming in February

Raju Singh 6 mins ago Technology Comments Off on Battlefield 2042 Update 3.2 Launches Tomorrow, New Scoreboard Coming in February 0 Views

After more than a month of silence, DICE has finally announced some major updates for Battlefield 2042, including scoreboard improvements, BF Portal XP, and more. One of them will arrive tomorrow.

Update 3.2

Scheduled to be released tomorrow, January 20th, this update offers several small fixes and stability-focused improvements to the game.

Improvements are also planned for Battlefield Portal XP, the full patch notes for the 3.2 update can be found by clicking here.

Update 3.3

The next update after 3.2 will arrive towards the end of February and will feature an updated scoreboard (pictured above). The new interface will show how players are doing on the server. According to DICE, this will be the first version and the scoreboard may receive future updates beyond this one.

In addition, DICE says that they are developing other optimizations that allow the game to make the best use of its hardware and that with each update they will deliver changes that aim to solve the performance issues.

Finally, the studio commented on matchmaking and VOIP preferences. There is still no date for these inclusions, but they are working to show something further down the road.

Basic things that should have been present since launch, right?! We will let you know as soon as the patch notes are released later. To not miss anything about Battlefield, follow our social networks and stay tuned here on the blog- twitter Instagram Facebook YouTube.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

The Enemy – Sony shares plummet after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard

THE Bloomberg reports that, after acquiring the Activision Blizzard through the Microsoft worth $69 billion, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved