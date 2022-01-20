Battlefield 2042 Update 3.2 Launches Tomorrow, New Scoreboard Coming in February

After more than a month of silence, DICE has finally announced some major updates for Battlefield 2042, including scoreboard improvements, BF Portal XP, and more. One of them will arrive tomorrow.

Let’s talk about the next set of updates coming to #Battlefield2042 and what to expect in the coming weeks Here’s a thread with news on upcoming patches, Portal XP Changes, and updates on requested features like Scoreboard & Cross Platform VOIP 🧵👀 pic.twitter.com/bxkutjh97S — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) January 19, 2022

Update 3.2

Scheduled to be released tomorrow, January 20th, this update offers several small fixes and stability-focused improvements to the game.

Improvements are also planned for Battlefield Portal XP, the full patch notes for the 3.2 update can be found by clicking here.

Update 3.3

The next update after 3.2 will arrive towards the end of February and will feature an updated scoreboard (pictured above). The new interface will show how players are doing on the server. According to DICE, this will be the first version and the scoreboard may receive future updates beyond this one.

In addition, DICE says that they are developing other optimizations that allow the game to make the best use of its hardware and that with each update they will deliver changes that aim to solve the performance issues.

Finally, the studio commented on matchmaking and VOIP preferences. There is still no date for these inclusions, but they are working to show something further down the road.

Basic things that should have been present since launch, right?! We will let you know as soon as the patch notes are released later.