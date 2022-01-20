‘BBB 22’: Jade, Linn and Arthur enter the house on duty at Globo | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction / BBB Linn, Jade and Arthur will go live

Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada have confirmed their entry into the ‘BBB 22’. The brothers already have a date and time to meet the other participants. This Thursday (20), at 1 pm, the three will have their entry broadcast live on an exclusive duty on TV Globo, in addition to Globoplay and pay-per-view.

In addition to the entry of the brothers in the afternoon, the group ‘Camarote’ will do a test worth immunity for a couple of celebrities on the program. Arthur, Jade and Linn had their entry postponed for testing positive for Covid-19. They remain confined to a hotel and are tested for the disease every day.

Following the schedule of events in the first week of the ‘BBB’, on Friday (21), there will be a super test for the participants, with the leadership of the week and the angel necklace, which will be autoimmune during the week.

On Sunday (23), there is the formation of the triple wall. The one indicated by the leader will pull someone with the counterblow and the house will indicate two people. The two most voted and the counter-coup nominee participate in the knock-back event.

