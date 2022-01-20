BBB 22: Nego Di mocks Natlia’s intimate video and calls her ‘Dlmatian’

Nego Di mocks an intimate video by Natlia Deodato (photo: Reproduction/TV Globo/Instagram/Montagem)

Nego Di, who had one of the biggest rejections in the history of



Big Brother Brazil



, reality show on TV Globo, ended up giving a ball when commenting on the intimate video of the participant of the



BBB22



, Natlia Deodato, which was leaked on social networks last Wednesday (19/01).

In the images, the nail designer appears performing oral sex on a man. It is worth noting that disclosing videos and intimate photos without the victim’s consent is a criminal act. The penalty for this crime can be up to 5 years imprisonment.

Always involved in several controversies, the former BBB got himself into yet another one. In a moment of interaction with followers, Nego Di mocked when talking about the video in Instagram stories.

“What a velvety mouth, eh, brunette. Curiosities of the day: I didn’t know that Dalmatian liked mate”, the comedian fired, referring to the bruises on Natlia’s body that were caused by vitiligo.

Vitiligo is a disease in which pigment-producing cells die or cease to function. Lesions are formed due to the decrease or absence of melanocytes (the cells responsible for the formation of melanin, the pigment that gives skin color) and can affect any area of ​​the body, including the mouth, hair and eyes. Treatment can improve the appearance of the skin, but it does not cure the disease.

See the video below:

Giving a show of disservice, the ex-BBB Nego Di commented on his Instagram the leaked intimate video of Natlia, a participant in the #BBB22: “What a velvety mouth, huh, brunette? I didn’t know that dlmatian liked mate.” %uD83E%uDD2Epic.twitter.com/KCbf0TTfSM %u2014 POPTime * #BBB22 (@siteptbr) January 20, 2022

After showing the intimate video, the sister’s team registered a police report at a police station in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. The Civil Police requested a protective measure for the mining company, so that the suspected leaker, a 39-year-old man, removes the content already leaked from the air and no longer publishes material related to the victim. Also according to the police, an investigative procedure was initiated to investigate the facts.