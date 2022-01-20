BBB 22 summary of 01/19: end of immunity test and speculation about votes mark morning | abstract

The morning of this Wednesday, 01/19, was marked by the American Immunity Test . It was more than 12 hours of challenge. ⏰ The brothers really wanted to win another week in the game, in addition to receiving R$ 10 thousand in purchases at Americanas. Look how great! Lucas, Luciano, Laís and Bárbara stayed until the end and delivered EVERYTHING! 🕹We had outbursts, brother do Popcorn revealing who would not vote for Cabin , and much more!

Want to know everything that goes on in the liveliest and most watched house in Brazil? stay connected to #RedeBBB and check out everything that happened this morning.🧐

In the bathroom of BBB22, after getting ready for bed, Natália revealed to Vinicius that she had an impression related to Barbara. 😱

Natália about BBB22’s sister: ‘Almost sure it wasn’t my face’

“One person I think almost certainly didn’t like me was Barbara.”

The American Immunity Test continued into the morning at BBB22 and the brothers who remained in the dispute were just animation. Lucas and Luciano started a “karaoke” and Laís and Bárbara joined them. “Forrózão is top”, said Luciano when pulling the song ‘Rindo à Toa’, by Falamansa. 🧑‍🎤🧑‍🎤The actor amended: “Poor dummies who have to listen to the ‘taquara’ that we are.” I don’t leave here, I don’t move from here. Everything to do with the test! 🤩

In the American Immunity Test, brothers sing pagode classics during the dispute

+ Check out everything that happened in the American Immunity Test

Nothing better than imagining the end of the test 💭

There was no lack of conversation about the test between the brothers!🗣️ Bárbara and Laís talked about the dispute for immunity in the first week of the reality. Can you imagine how good it must be to be immune in the first BBB22 vote? Barbara then joked:

“I can see an emotional scene of the race ending and we hug, cry, throw ourselves on the floor and then pass out”.

Brother vented 🤭🗣️

During the American Immunity Test at BBB22, Lucas, who teamed up with Luciano, vented about the competing duo, Bárbara and Laís: “They were focused the whole game.” “Bro, so what, brother? You’re there in the middle, cornered…”, Luciano disagreed. “I’m talking, hey,” replies the student. “No, trust me,” countered the dancer. 🤭🤭

1 of 1 American Immunity Test at BBB22 — Photo: Globo American Immunity Test at BBB22 — Photo: Globo

Luciano and Lucas were still in the dispute of the American Immunity Test against Laís and Bárbara, after 11 hours of test. 🕺 The dancer, however, showed fatigue and said:

“Wow, I can’t distinguish reality from dream anymore”.

After fear with the duo Luciano and Lucas, sister Laís almost dropped the cubes. Barbara, then, asked her companion in dispute for strength. “You can do it!”, told public relations.

Shall we go for one more rant? We love it! 🥰🤭

The dancer and actor, Luciano, vented about a situation with brothers from the group Pipoca:

“I thought everyone had the same idea, you know? Because before it was ‘Pipoca, we are Popcorn, let’s unite’. Then, I thought everyone was… so I said and the crowd kind of took it. to the other side”.

The dancer then revealed: “People from the cabin that, for me, would be impossible now are Douglas, Brunna, Tiago… now, I wouldn’t be able to vote. And you?”. “I’ll tell you later,” Lucas warned.

Sisters are the last to leave the test 🙎‍♀️🙎‍♀️

After the American Immunity Test, the last two pairs returned to the house. Bárbara and Laís were the last to leave the dispute and celebrated: “Immunized!”, celebrates the gaucho.

Bárbara and Laís are the last to leave the race — Photo: Globo

Do you already follow BBB on social media?

📲 Instagram, Twitter and TikTok: @bbb

📲 Facebook and Youtube: /BigBrotherBrasil