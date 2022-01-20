‘BBB 22’: Tatá Werneck suggests entering the house to confuse brothers | celebrities

Playback/Twitter Tatá Werneck spoke about the ‘BBB 22’

Every season of ‘Big Brother Brasil’ there are theories and conspiracies from the brothers about what will happen on game week. Tatá Werneck wants to take advantage of the fact that they take everything as a tip to confuse the participants.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Tatá suggested for the production to enter the reality for just 24 hours, speak meaningless sentences in a serious way and let the brothers think that it would be a game tip.

“I wanted to spend another 24 hours on the ‘BBB’ now as myself… I wanted to go in and say a very serious sentence for everyone there, so they would think it was a game tip”, he commented. Tatá even gave an example of how he would act in the house:

“I arrive at Bárbara and say with an accent ‘be careful who you like. Anyone from Porto knows who isn’t Porto Seguro for you to see’ and I leave out of nowhere”.

And of course, fans of the comedian approved the idea and are already campaigning for Boninho, director of the program, to put Tatá in the house. “Alô Boninho puts Tata to release these random messages through the Big Fone! Brazil deserves it”, said one. There were those who suggested that Tatá incorporate the character ‘Tati Piriguete’, from the MTV era:

