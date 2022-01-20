BBB 22’s withdrawal button will be an agent of psychological chaos, says expert

BBB 22’s withdrawal button should become yet another agent of psychological chaos for the participants of Globo’s reality show. In past editions, the confined would go to the confessional to ask him to leave the house. Now, equipment visible at all times can instill the desire to say goodbye, create extra stress and be a banana peel for the impulsive.

“People may not think as much as they did, right? In previous years you had a process. You had to enter the room, you had to ask. There were more steps until you asked to leave. Now it’s easier, faster, it became more immediate. So, those who are more impulsive, look… I think they will suffer more”, points out psychiatrist Jairo Bouer.

The doctor says he believes that the button is another pressure factor for those people who already have to deal with different stimuli, which cause mental stress.

“It’s a game, in this game people will have strategies, they try not to be eliminated… Alliances, fights, all that we are tired of seeing in the BBB, right? the person to make the decision to give up from one moment to the next”, he analyzes.

In the 2021 edition, Lucas Penteado gave up staying in the game after entering the confessional. He found himself cornered during the Holi Festival party, in which he kissed the participant Gilberto Nogueira, Gil do Vigor, and had a falling out with Lumena Aleluia, Pocah and other brothers. The psychologist declared that Penteado was “appropriating a historic fight” for himself, while the singer said that he had a “demon” look.

In addition to him, Caio Afiune declared that he wanted to leave the edition, and Juliette Freire even considered leaving. Even when she learned about the installation of the quit button, the winner of Big Brother Brasil 21 stated that she would certainly have left the game – and regretted it later.

The doctor consulted by TV news states that there are numerous variants that can result in a request to leave the reality show. “It will vary a lot according to the emotional temperature there at the time of the game”, he defends. Exhaust valves for peak moments often go in opposite directions. Either the person makes an impulsive decision, or he breathes, reflects and acts in a colder and less immediate way.

Jairo Bouer is a psychiatrist specializing in sexuality, sex education and health in general. The doctor is a participant in the Meeting with Fátima Bernades and publisher of the Doutor Jairo website.

Check out more details of the conversation with Jairo Bouer in the video below: