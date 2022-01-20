BBB22: After intimate video leak, police ask for protective measure for Natalia

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais asked the Justice for a protective measure for the Natalia Deodato, of “BBB22“, which had an intimate video leaked on social media on Tuesday night (18). The information is from g1.

According to the report, the suspect of having released the images is a 39-year-old man. The protective measure in cybercrime cases is for the suspect to remove the leaked content from the air and no longer publish material related to the victim.

As soon as the video was leaked, Natália’s team spoke on social media, informing that it would take all appropriate measures in relation to the crime.

Natália’s family went to the Specialized Police Station for Assistance to Women, in Belo Horizonte, to file a police report.

See the full statement from the Civil Police:

“The Civil Police received the complaint yesterday (1/18) at the Specialized Police Station for Assistance to Women, in BH, and an investigative procedure was initiated to investigate the facts. The 39-year-old suspect is being investigated for injury, but police work is still in progress to identify possible crimes committed in the context of domestic violence. The police authority, responsible for the investigation, requested a protective measure for the victim from the Judiciary”.

Disclosing a sex scene or pornography without the victim’s consent is a crime, according to Law No.

Also according to g1, the suspect of having released the intimate video of Natalia had already threatened to show the images about two years ago. However, the threat was only fulfilled now, after Natália joined “BBB22”.

know more

+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat