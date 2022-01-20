BBB22 leader will have exclusive live on #RedeBBB | BBB22

Big Brother Brasil 22 barely debuted and on Gshow, the new edition of the reality is already among the most accessed subjects on Globo’s entertainment portal, which, in this edition, expands its coverage to other platforms and brings news. This time, there will be production of exclusive content signed by the brothers from within the confinement, including the premiere of “ Leader’s Live “, what takes place on Wednesdays before the party starts.

With transmission of gshow, the person responsible for the reign of the week will have about 10 minutes to tell the highlights since he won the most coveted necklace in the house, show the preparations for his party, and can also gather the participation of the brothers elected to integrate the VIP of the week. After the live broadcast, made directly from the leader’s room, the content will also be available on Globoplay.

Another novelty is the gathering of webstories produced by the brothers within the Feed BBB on gshow, on a special rail in the portal. Outside the house, editorial coverage will have volume records for the BBB fan to follow the main news of the program. The same movement occurs with the publication of videos and a greater emphasis on short videos, including themed playlists, in addition to the already traditional summaries of the day, party details, tastings and everything else that happens on the program.

The performance of Gshow is not restricted to publications within the portal. With a wide presence on social networks, the work is amplified, with production dedicated to Tik Tok, YouTube, in addition to a broadcast list on Telegram. Multimedia formats follow the expansion movement, including the arrival of new programs and the second season of the BBB Tá On podcast, presented by Jeska Grecco and Samir Duarte.

#RedeBBB brings the debut of Rafa Kalimann ahead of the ‘BBB Chat’ that, traditionally, promotes the first contact of the eliminated or eliminated with the public. Another original from the network, ‘Parada BBB’ continues under the command of Rhudson Victor, with the repercussion of everything that happens in the house bringing a fun language and focus on social networks. Ana Clara, on the other hand, has new challenges: in addition to presenting ‘BBB – A Eliminação’ for the first time, on Multishow, she leads the premiere of the program ‘Fora da Casa’, broadcast live on Gshow and Globoplay, on Thursdays, soon after the end of the program on TV Globo.

Recipes.com will also have special coverage, bringing together the step-by-step instructions for making the lunch dishes for the angel of the week, in addition to the main highlights that happen in the kitchens of Vip and Xepa. The gastronomic portal of Globo will have the participation of special guests rereading the dishes that are popular in the house, in addition to tips on what can be done with the purchase of the week, which takes place at the BBB Market.

Throughout the 2022 edition, gshow programming will bring together 24-hour coverage of the reality show with large numbers that prove the robustness of editorial coverage. 45 editions of ‘Parada BBB’ will be promoted; 18 of the ‘BBB Chat’; 12 from ‘Outside the House’; the publication of around 45 episodes of the ‘BBB Tá On’ podcast embracing the calendar with news every day of the week.

