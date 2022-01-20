BBB22: Maria gets upset and gives advice to Natália: ‘You interrupt people a lot’; watch

The climate settings have been updated… In the early hours of this Thursday (20), Maria ended up losing patience with Natália Deodato. During a chat between the brothers, the model criticized Vinicius Fernandes, for his performance in the first immunity test of “BBB22“. However, she ended up getting a reversal from the artist.

The scene took place while the member of the group Pipoca was talking to the rapper and Tiago Abravanel. Sitting in the outside area of ​​the most guarded house in Brazil, the actor tried to give his opinion on the resistance competition, but had his reasoning interrupted by Natália several times. Who didn’t like the situation at all was Maria, who then said that the model doesn’t respect the moment of speech of the other participants.

Very politely, the voice of ‘Acoustic Poetry 2’ asked: “Let me talk, wait a minute, Naty”. Natália’s discomfort with the ‘scolding’ became clear when the climate settled between the two and the carioca alerted her confinement colleague. “Let me just say one thing, real quick: you interrupt people a lot. Let Tiago talk, then you come back. I’m trying to help you” reinforced. The model apologized for the behavior.

Afterwards, Deodato stabbed Vyni again and even suggested that his fellow racer didn’t try hard enough to win immunity. “You come here, you don’t have to be agitated to just go to the pool, talk to others, to be doing a show”, declared. “You have to be excited for the competition, to win, to be able to stay here in the house. It’s an anguish, I’m not angry, it’s just an anguish”, insisted. “If I were to speak [com ele], I was going to arrive scratching. I’ll wait a little longer.” added Natalia.

The singer even tried to comfort her sister, but she was interrupted again by the mining company. “Let me talk, for God’s sake!” asked her. “I’m very slow, I can’t think, if I can’t finish a sentence I don’t remember what I said anymore”, added.

Even with the slight exchange of barbs, the two eventually made up. After giving a hug, the carioca returned to advise the nail designer. “I see you on the defensive”, pointed out she, who received confirmation from the model. “I see a lot. And do you know why? Because I identify. And we’re just going to break the face…”, evaluated Maria.

“I see myself a lot in you. I think we have a very similar way. I am a person who is also always reactive. And you are very reactive. That’s why you end up interrupting people. You already want to justify yourself. And sometimes you just need to listen.” concluded the artist.