BBB22: Nego Di revolts the web by making fun of an intimate video of Natália Deodato, and mocking vitiligo; watch

This Wednesday (19), Natália Deodato, from "BBB22", had an intimate video leaked.

Another controversy to count. This Wednesday (19), Natália Deodato, from “BBB22“, had an intimate video leaked. Later, comedian Nego Di, who was among the participants of the reality show with the highest rates of public rejection, made a bad comment about the images and about the model’s vitiligo (a disease characterized by the loss of skin color).

The measures taken by Deodato’s team to stop the dissemination of the video did not prevent the former BBB from watching and commenting on the matter. In his Instagram stories, without mentioning Natália’s name, Nego Di mocked the case. “What a velvety mouth, eh, brunette!”, he scored, who then linked her skin depigmentation to a dalmatian. “Curiosities of the day: I didn’t know that Dalmatians liked chimarrão”, shot. Watch:

In the video in question, the nail designer appears performing oral sex on a man. It is worth emphasizing that disclosure of any intimate content without the victim’s consent is a crime provided for by law and the penalty for the infraction can be up to 5 years of imprisonment.

The gaucho’s acid comment had a negative impact on social media. “The Nego Di wakes up every morning thinking: ‘how can I be even more disgusting?’, then he goes and overcomes himself”, wrote a Twitter user. “He is the worst of the worst” scored one second. “Honestly, I don’t understand who finds these “pseudo-jokes” funny by Nego Di! The guy called Natalia a Dalmatian”, a third rebelled.

The web reaction was such that, later, the former BBB had his profile on Instagram suspended. Check out more reviews:

