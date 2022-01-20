BBB22 on 01/20: dawn had theories and confessions

marasmus. That was the word used by Thaddeus Schmidt last night (19). After a light chat with the brothers about the endurance test won by Barbarian and lais, the participants seemed not to understand what was going to happen. And the truth is, nothing happened. But, despite the quiet night, in the dawn of BBB22 some conversations gained strength.

Some even went to the garden to wait for the traditional party that takes place every Wednesday and Saturday in the global program. Even the flashing lights put the group on high alert. However, there was no dynamic.

The doldrums, cited by the presenter, gave rise to theories among the brothers. Peter Scooby was the one who came closest to saying that he thinks that the delay in the entry of some has to do with covid-19.

In order not to miss anything that happened last night at BBB22, stay tuned below!

Theories and confessions: see what marked the dawn of 01/20 at BBB22

Barbara, Lais, Rodrigo and Tiago chat outside, worried about the level of entertainment the show is generating. They expressed concern that the edition was weak.

and chat outside, worried about the level of entertainment the show is generating. They expressed concern that the edition was weak. Natalia confessed to some brothers that he almost created an unnecessary argument with vyni, who was his double in the race. “I was going to arrive at Vinícius today and say: you are there all happy, jumping, but yesterday I was tired in the test.” Later, the sister complained again that her partner was not focused enough on the test and, therefore, they did not go further. But, it is worth mentioning that the duo was eliminated because Natalia played in. a cube that was not allowed at the wrong time.

A funny moment marked Pedro Scooby’s conversation, Douglas Silva and Vinicius. The eternal Acerola told the Ceará native that he was “headstrong”. Soon Scooby interrupted: “Explain that this is a compliment. Carioca had to have a caption explaining it.”

Lucas confessed to the brothers that his microphone is still at 100% battery, since he doesn’t speak during the day. Will our “heterotop of good” wake up?

Rodrigo and Bárbara talk about…voting. What else would Rodrigo talk about in the house? Both agreed that they don’t want to vote for popcorn, but if necessary, Lucas is the one who has the least proximity to both.

Bullshit alert! Lucas and Natália confess to being rancid by Barbara, because they think the gaúcha is arrogant. They even say that they hope that the Bigphone touch and let take away someone’s immunity. It is worth remembering that the blonde won the immunity test the night before, accompanied by Laís.

The doldrums really took over the house. But it made room for some confined to start exposing their opinions. Is there bullshit coming? It is worth remembering that today at 1 pm Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada enter the house. Shall we take that sneak peek?

