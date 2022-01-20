‘BBB22’: Rodrigo stops next to the big phone: ‘Vai que, né’

After today’s conversation with Tadeu Schmidt during the live program of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), the brothers went outside the house, still expecting to have a party. Rodrigo, however, immediately decided to stand by the big phone.

After the mysterious message that the presenter left for the contestants before saying goodbye, the popcorn team participant decided to prevent himself and be ready for any call. “So what, huh?” he said.

Before ending the program, Tadeu questioned the brothers about their theories of what will happen in the game from now on. After listening to speculations he left a flea behind their ear.

“I’m going to say goodbye to you now, but I leave a thought in the air. Will ‘BBB 22’ follow the same routine as the other ‘BBBs’? In chorus, the confined said no.

“Or will it be all different? Or is it just this week different? Well, I’ll leave that thought in the air and say goodbye to you. Kiss, find out if there’s going to be a party, if not… A kiss” , he concluded.