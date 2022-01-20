BBB22: Tiago Abravanel exposes prejudice for being the grandson of Silvio Santos

Actor Tiago Abravanel took advantage of this Wednesday afternoon (1/19) at BBB22 to vent about his life. In conversation with Rodrigo, the grandson of Silvio Santos said that the famous grandfather did not facilitate his career in television, as many people pre-judge.

“I thought that the first thing that would happen to me would be that people would ask about my grandfather and nobody asked me”, stated Tiago, when giving details about the difficulty of letting go of the veteran presenter. “It’s just that you created an image yourself. I look at you and I don’t remember your grandfather”, replied Rodrigo. “It’s inevitable, because he’s a very big guy, maybe the most famous guy in Brazil”, evaluated the artist.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) Tiago Donato Abravanel Corte Gomes, 34, is a singer, actor, presenter and entrepreneur. Born in São Paulo, the artist is also the grandson of none other than Sílvio Santos, owner of the Brazilian Television System (SBT)Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (1) At the age of 15, Tiago began his artistic career in theater and has not stopped since. Since then, he has acted in soap operas, musicals, realities, performed in Show dos Famosos, Dança dos Famosos, played Tim Maia on stage and dubbed several films.Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (10) He even joined the faculty of Radio and TV at Universidade Anhembi Morumbi, but interrupted his studies due to the rush of the profession Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (3) Born into a successful family, the actor, who is the son of Cíntia Abravanel, eldest of Silvio Santos, said he never had any need and recognizes the privileges he has.Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (6) Tiago is married to producer Fernando Poli, with whom he has been together for over 6 years and with whom he maintains an open relationship.Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (11) In 2021, the singer starred in social media after rebutting the speech of Aunt Patrícia Abravanel. On the occasion, the daughter of Silvio Santos played down, on national television, the homophobic speech of a pastor and mocked the acronym LGBTQIA+. In a video, Tiago opposed the information and said that the sexual orientation of the other is “nobody’s opinion”Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (2) “It’s not a question of tolerance, of calm, because people suffer from it. People die for it. This is very serious. When a couple of gay men are on Avenida Paulista and they have a light bulb on their head, there is no time to explain,” said the singer, referring to a case in which a young gay man was assaulted on the street in 2010.Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (5) With more than 2 million followers on Instagram alone, Tiago is one of the guest participants of the 22nd edition of the reality show Big Brother BrasilPlayback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (14) To Gshow, the artist revealed that he had not told his grandfather that he would participate in the TV Globo program. “I don’t even know what he’s going to say. If you want to help me in the crowd, we are there. It’s my grandfather, each one with the grandfather they have”, he said, laughing. “He loves reality. I’m sure you’ll watch it 24 hours a day,” Abravanel said.Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (9) According to columnist Fefito, in addition to being enthusiastic, Silvio Santos has already released SBT to show calls during commercial breaks declaring support for his grandsonPlayback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (7) During his time at BBB, Tiago promised to surrender, to boil at parties and to live all the emotions of the program. Competitive, the actor said he doesn’t like shacks, but he loves gossipPlayback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (12) “I want Xepa, Monstro, a dark room, to be an Angel, to see my family on TV, I want the Leader’s room with a robe that fits me. I don’t want to go to Paredão, but if I do, I want to go back, throw myself in the pool, scream Brasil,” he said. Playback / Instagram 0

Tiago then revealed the challenges of the beginning of his career. “People think I just go there and ask and that’s it. The first test I did for a soap opera, for another network, I didn’t pass”, he said. He also said that, before being successful on TV, he was invited to participate in A Fazenda, but declined. “Before I became Tiago Abravanel, I was just the grandson of Silvio Santos. We know we’re going to get punched, and to accept is to make ourselves available to take a lot of punch. Nobody is saved,” he added.

Rodrigo Mussi followed the conversation by praising Tiago Abravanel. “You could be there on your grandfather’s television doing the things your aunts do. But you went to another path alone, you fought alone, you faced a fucked up prejudice, you went to the theater alone and through your talent you conquered things”, declared the member of Pipoca.