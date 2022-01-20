Belgium sentences Vietnamese to 15 years in prison for killing 39 migrants in truck

BRUSSELS – A city criminal court Belgian of Bruges condemned a Vietnamese to 15 years in prison, this Wednesday, the 19th, for his role in the case of the 39 immigrants found dead from asphyxiation in a refrigerated truck in England.

Vo Van Hong, 45, was considered the leader of a human trafficking organization that operated in Brussels. The president of the court pointed out that Hong was running “a criminal organization” in Belgian territory, and allowed 115 people to smuggle into the United Kingdom between September 2018 and May 2020, the date he was arrested.

Hong was also punished with a fine of one million euros (more than R$6 million).

The case shocked the world on October 23, 2019, when the 39 bodies were found inside the refrigerated truck in the industrial region of Grays, east of London.

The victims, 31 men and eight women aged between 15 and 44, were all from Vietnam. They died of asphyxiation and hyperthermia, due to the heat and lack of oxygen in the confined space of the container. The truck had arrived in England from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.

The investigation established that at least 15 of its 39 occupants had been shipped from Belgium on 22 October, before a detour to Bierne, northern France, where the group hid in the refrigerated section.

The network had two hiding places in the municipality of Anderlecht in Brussels. In these places, people who wished to make the clandestine crossing to the United Kingdom and who had previously transited through Germany, or the Netherlands, gathered.

According to the indictment, this network would have organized “at least 130 transports” from Southeast Asia to England. Each person paid an average of 24,000 euros (just over R$150,000).

In addition to Van Hong, the Belgian courts have prosecuted 22 other defendants – most of them Vietnamese, or Belgians of Vietnamese origin -, for whom the prosecution has asked for sentences ranging from 12 months to 10 years in prison.

France, the United Kingdom and Vietnam have also filed lawsuits in this case. In the UK, seven men have already been sentenced in January 2021 to terms ranging from three to 27 years in prison. In Vietnam, four men were sentenced in September 2020 to terms ranging from two and a half years to seven and a half years in prison.

Meanwhile, in France, at least 26 people were charged in the investigation opened in Paris in May 2020.

According to British authorities, Vietnam is one of the main sources of migrants who have been trafficked into the country, often to work in beauty salons or factories, where they face abuse and exploitation. Vietnamese smugglers often transport their customers from Vietnam through China to France or the Netherlands, where other gangs take over and take the migrants to Britain.

One of the victims, 26-year-old Pham Thi Tra My, who wanted to work as a manicurist in London, texted her mother hours before the bodies were found. “Mom, I love you and Dad so much! I’m dying because I can’t breathe,” she wrote.AFP and NYT