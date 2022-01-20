Benedict XVI covered up pedophilia cases in Germany, report says | World

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has covered up pedophilia cases in Germany, according to an independent report published on Thursday (20).

“He had been informed about what happened,” lawyer Martin Pusch, one of those responsible for the investigation, told a news conference in Munich.

The accusations against Benedict XVI are that he did not act to prevent a priest from abusing four boys when he was archbishop of Munich and Freising between 1977 and 1982.

“We believe he can be charged with misconduct in these four cases,” Pusch said. “The abusers continued with their pastoral activities.”

The 94-year-old pope emeritus, who stepped down in 2013, denies any claim he had knowledge of the abuses.

“He [Bento] claims that he had no knowledge of the facts, but we believe that is not the case, according to what we have discovered”, said the lawyer.

According to the report, then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, before becoming pope, did nothing to remove four clerics suspected of sexual abuse against minors.

In two cases, those involved were members of the clergy who had committed multiple proven assaults, including by the courts. The two priests remained inside the Church and nothing was done, says the prosecution.

Investigators said they were convinced Ratzinger was aware of the pedophile past of Father Peter Hullermann, who arrived in 1980 from North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria, where he continued to abuse for decades unmolested.

In 1986, a court sentenced him to prison, but he was then transferred to another town in Bavaria, where he reportedly reoffended. It was only in 2010 that this priest was forced to retire.

Joseph Ratzinger denied knowing the priest’s past, whose case made headlines in 2010, at the time of the pontificate of Benedict XVI.

The report’s authors also point to Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the current archbishop of Munich and Freising, for being negligent in two cases of priests suspected of child sexual abuse.