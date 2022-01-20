Bettor from Belém wins Lotomania prize alone | Pará News | Online Diary

Who has never dreamed of winning the lottery, cast the first stone! Winning a millionaire prize is the desire of millions of Brazilians. Some even want to win even if sharing the value, but have you ever thought about taking a hefty alone? It’s pretty good, isn’t it?

This is what happened to a player from Belém, who can now celebrate the feat, as he became a millionaire this Monday (17) after hitting the 20 numbers drawn at Lotomania. The dozens of contest 2263 were drawn and will pay approximately R$ 1,867,950.51 in the main prize.

The numbers drawn were:

02-07-08-17-18-19-33-36-41-43-44-47-48-62-69-72-87-93-98-99

According to information from Caixa Econômica Federal, the only player who hit the 20 scores made a simple bet, with 50 numbers marked, was registered at a lottery in the neighborhood of Nazaré, in Belém, and earned the player a total of R$ 1,867. .950.51

COULD HAVE BEEN MORE:

Even with the jackpot, the gambler or gambler could have taken a much higher amount if he had still made the mirror bet, which is automatically registered in case the player chooses.