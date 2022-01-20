Biden admits that inflation and Covid are the biggest concerns in the US as he completes a year in office | World

In a press conference marking his first year as president of the United States, Joe Biden admitted this Wednesday (19) the two problems that most concern the citizens of his country today: inflation and the Covid epidemic that still seems far from being controlled. .

“I know there is a lot of frustration and fatigue in this country. And I know why, Covid-19, the omicron has now challenged us in a way that makes it our new enemy.”

“However, we are in a very different place now. We have the tools. Vaccines. Reinforcements, masks, tests, pills to save lives and keep businesses and schools open. Seventy-five percent of adults are fully vaccinated. We’ve gone from 90 million adults without injections last summer to 35 million without injections today. And we’re adding about 9 million more vaccines every week. Let’s keep up our vaccination efforts because vaccines work. So get vaccinated, please. And take your backup,” he said.

Biden also pointed out that, when he took office, the United States had about 2 million people fully vaccinated, and today this number reaches more than 210 million. “It was a year of challenges, but also a year of enormous progress”, he evaluated.

Inflation, which reached 7% – the highest rate of the last four decades in the country and causes shortages in some parts of the USA – was also recognized as a serious problem by the president.

“We need to control inflation,” said Biden, who pointed out that price stability is a responsibility of the Fed (Federal Reserve System).

“The critical job of ensuring that high prices do not become entrenched falls to the Fed, which has a dual task: full employment and stable prices,” he said. “Given the strength of our economy and the pace of recent price increases, it is appropriate … as Fed Chair Powell has indicated, to recalibrate the support that is now needed.”

Biden, however, highlighted the positive aspect of his economic agenda, the fall in the unemployment rate.

“We created 6 million new jobs. More jobs in one year than in any previous period. Unemployment has fallen. The unemployment rate has dropped to 3.9%. Child poverty has dropped by almost 40%,” he added.

Asked if he really believes Vladimir Putin will order a Russian invasion of Ukraine, as he predicted the day before, Biden said he doesn’t know exactly the level of the incursion, but he expects it will happen.

“I’m not so sure he’s sure what he’s going to do. My guess is that he will. He has to do something,” he said, describing Putin as a leader in search of relevance in a post-Soviet world.

“He is trying to find his place in the world between China and the West,” he said.

“He’s never seen sanctions like the ones I promised would be imposed if he enters,” he said, explaining that the level of punishment would depend on the type of invasion. “It’s one thing if it’s a small incursion and we have to fight over what to do and what not to do…”, he said.

“But if they really do what they are capable of doing with the forces accumulated on the border, it will be a disaster for Russia if they invade deeply into Ukraine. Our allies and partners stand ready to impose severe costs and damage on Russia and the Russian economy,” Biden added.

During the press conference, Biden also defended the way he led the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August last year.

“There’s no way to get out of Afghanistan easily after 20 years. It’s not possible, no matter when you do it. And I don’t apologize for what I did,” he assured.

According to the president, it was impossible to continue spending so much money in a situation in which it was impossible to succeed, risking the lives of US soldiers.