Biden announces name he will nominate for US Embassy in Brazil

01/19/2022

posted on 01/19/2022 17:06 / updated on 01/19/2022 17:08

(credit: Nicholas Kamm / AFP)

The White House announced this Wednesday (1/19), through a statement, the intention of President Joe Biden to nominate Elizabeth Bagley as Ambassador Extraordinary of the United States to Brazil. According to a note, Bagley has been working in diplomacy and law for four years.

Among her diplomatic experiences, she was a senior adviser to Secretaries of State John Kerry, Hillary Clinton and Madeline Albright. She has also served as Special Representative to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Special Representative for Global Partnerships and US Ambassador to Portugal.

Currently, Bagley owns and serves on the board of a communications company in Arizona. She was a former Washington DC attorney specializing in international law, and a professor at Georgetown University.

The White House highlights Bagley for his honorary award as secretary of state, award for public diplomacy in the international meridian and the Order of Infante D. Henrique, Portugal’s highest civilian honor.

