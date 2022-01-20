Biden Completes One Year in Office Fighting Covid, Inflation and Low Popularity | World

Exactly one year ago, on January 20, 2021, Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States, and the oldest of them all, upon taking office at the age of 78.

He received from his predecessor, the controversial Donald Trump, a politically polarized country, leader in the world ranking of cases and deaths by Covid, and still shocked by the scenes of the worst attack on the US Congress since the War of 1812, which took place two weeks earlier, when Trump supporters stormed the venue.

A year later, with low popularity, Biden admits that Americans are living in “frustration and fatigue” by a new wave of coronavirus infections, caused by the omicron variant, and worried about the highest inflation in the last four decades.

But he also highlights the positive side of his first year: “Tomorrow will mark a year since I took office. It was a year of challenges, but it was also a year of enormous progress. We went from 2 million people vaccinated at the time I took office to 210 million Americans fully vaccinated today,” he said at a Wednesday press conference.

“We created 6 million new jobs. More jobs in one year than ever before. Unemployment has fallen. The unemployment rate has dropped to 3.9%. Child poverty has dropped by nearly 40%,” the president said.

Overall, Biden has lived through a year between ups — like falling unemployment and the approval of his more than $1 trillion infrastructure and $1.9 trillion aid packages for Covid victims — and (many) downs. – like the “stuck” Build Back Better project, which even Democrats don’t fully support.

The project, which encompasses funding for Covid relief, social services, welfare and infrastructure, in addition to providing funds to reduce the effects of climate change, is worth US$ 1.75 trillion, and the president now calls for the fewer “pieces” of it are passed by Congress, since, even after significant reductions, it cannot get support to be voted on.

“Joe Biden’s government started in a very strong way”, says Carlos Gustavo Poggio, professor of International Relations at FAAP in an interview with g1. According to him, the first 100 days of the current US president’s term were off the curve compared to what had been the previous ones.

Within the first few hundred days, Biden got approval for one of his economic plans. He got the release of the so-called “American Rescue Plan”, which provided for an investment of US$1.9 trillion to deal with economic problems that would come with the pandemic.

Another movement that gained prominence in these hundred days was the strong action against the pandemic itself. The current American president started a process of buying and distributing vaccines that reached millionaire numbers.

However, not everything went as planned. “When it comes to popularity, he has the lowest rating in a year in office, he only managed to be better than Donald Trump.”

When it comes to the economy, Biden’s first year saw a drop in the number of unemployed – from 6.4% when he took over to 3.9% in December 2021 -, however, the change did not reflect on the market shelves. According to recently released data, the year 2021 saw the worst US inflation in the last 39 years, reaching 7%.

In addition, the population expected the pandemic to be under control by now. However, with the world going through an intense wave of contamination by the variant omicron, the Americans were not left out.

“Regardless of what happened, like the omicron variant, it is a concrete fact that people are catching Covid and that there is still a difficulty in vaccination. So the political account of that falls to Biden,” according to Poggio.

“These two areas (Covid and inflation) are the ones that most complicate his popularity, in addition, of course, to small problems such as leaving Afghanistan”, completes the professor.

In August 2021, American troops who had been present in Afghanistan for more than two decades were ordered to leave the country and return to the United States. The operation ordered by Biden was heavily criticized.

“The clumsy way in which the exit from Afghanistan was carried out tarnished Joe Biden’s image of competence. The way it happened is what was the problem. It was the most important, most remarkable war, the longest war in US history,” says Carlos Gustavo Poggio.

In addition to the end of the war, Biden took the lead in American politics with some promises that remain unfulfilled.

During the presidential elections, the former vice president of Barack Obama designed actions in various fields of politics. He promised to increase the country’s international impact by returning it to the top of the world’s economies, in addition to generating cleaner energy, improving the conditions of workers and those most in need, among other projects.

When he completes a year in office, Joe Biden still hasn’t fulfilled a good part of the debts he left with his constituents. “I can see that these promises put Biden in a difficult political situation,” recalls Poggio.

“He is having a lot of difficulties in the Senate, he has some packages stopped”, recalls the professor of International Relations at FAAP.

On the other hand, some of Biden’s promises began to walk. The most advanced of these is the return of the US to the Paris Agreement (a treaty that encourages major world powers to reduce the emission of polluting gases). The current president returned to the group in February 2021, after signing the return on the day of his inauguration.

Also racial issues have had some kind of discussion and response. Biden promised to formally reform the criminal justice system, but the project has yet to unfold.

“I think he’s made important strides in relation to the Trump administration in terms of the people he’s put in his administration. You have a much more diverse composition than you had at the time of Donald Trump, but it’s still very little”, says Carlos Gustavo Poggio.

“If he starts to present concrete infrastructure improvements (which is something that takes a little longer, such as bridges and roads) he can increase his popularity”, believes the professor, considering that only 25% of the mandate has been fulfilled so far.

“I assess that he will have a very difficult second year of government. He will have to deliver on some promises, as we will have midterm elections, etc. This year starts very well, but ends very badly, politically, for Biden,” he adds.

Biden still faces the 2022 midterm elections. These are mandatory elections, which take place every four years, where the 435 holders of seats in the House of Representatives are chosen, in addition to 33 or 34 seats in the US Senate, which can significantly change your base of support in Congress.