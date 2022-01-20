Biden vows ‘disaster for Russia’ if he invades Ukraine

posted on 01/19/2022 20:53



US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday (19/1) that Russia will pay a heavy price in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, including a high human cost and profound damage to its economy. “It will be a disaster for Russia,” Biden said, adding that the Russians may eventually prevail, but their losses “will be great.”

“If they really do what they are capable of doing with the force they have gathered at the border, it will be a disaster for Russia,” Biden told a news conference.

“Our allies and partners stand ready to impose severe costs and significant damage on Russia and its economy.”

The American president added that Russian strength could likely prevail over time against the weaker Ukrainian army.

However, Biden noted that “the cost of going to Ukraine in terms of loss of life, for the Russians… will be heavy.”

Biden said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin “does not yet want a full-scale war” for Ukraine.

However, Putin will “test the West” and “will have to do something” and likely “move forward” towards Ukraine one way or another, he predicted.

Russia has no good options and going to war would have “serious economic consequences”, from cutting energy revenues to painful sanctions, Biden said.

The sanctions would make it impossible for the Russian banking system to trade in US dollars, the world’s main trading currency, the US president said.

But Putin wants to test the resolve of the United States and its NATO allies in Europe and aims to weaken the Atlantic alliance, he added.

Biden said much of his time was spent trying to keep NATO allies “on the same page” on Russia.