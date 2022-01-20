Blumenau suspends elective consultations for a month to combat health collapse

The City of Blumenau announced this Wednesday, 19, that it will suspend the elective consultations of the ESFs in the city to focus on the care of flu syndromes. The large queues formed by the high demand of the population are still on the city’s radar.

Patients who have appointments scheduled will be sought by the health units. Pediatric consultations and pregnant women follow normally, as well as calls at the Polyclinic.

For cases of Covid-19 or flu symptoms, the territoriality rule no longer works. That is, for these services it is not necessary to seek your ESF of reference. For other calls, the rule follows.

The request of the prefecture is that the population seek the Family Health Strategies instead of the General Outpatient Clinics for testing. As of Monday, the 24th, all 58 health units will have care for patients with Covid-19.

“Why are we going to focus on Vila Germanica if we can make it closer to people?”, highlighted the mayor, who posted a comparison on social media to show how the service carried out last year would not work at this time of the pandemic.

The health posts follow the complete vaccination schedule. Until 17:20 this Wednesday, 19, the units still had vacancies for 120 booster shots and 55 vacancies for 11-year-olds.

“If we didn’t have the vaccination, we would live at this moment in a scenario similar to that of Manaus last year”, quoted the mayor, remembering the lack of oxygen in the state of Amazonas. “With the transmissibility of this variant, we would have unbearable consequences for our health system”, he added.

Changes in certificates

The period of certificates in Blumenau will be changed. For symptomatic, the time of 10 days will pass to seven days from the beginning of the symptoms. Anyone who had contact with symptomatic, but did not show symptoms, should be isolated for five days after the last meeting.

In cases of severe respiratory syndrome, the period remains 20 days. Health professionals who have had close contact with the virus will be tested, but they will not need to be removed if they are vaccinated or have had Covid-19 less than 90 days ago.

Asymptomatic testing, planned to be carried out at the city’s bus terminals, had to be abolished after the city was unable to assemble a team for it and faced a state mandate to only test symptomatic.

“We have more than 90,000 tests and the prospect of another 15,000 that should arrive from the state, but even so, they are finite. In the Brazilian and international markets, the markets practically sold out and returned to the price of gold”, explained the mayor.

Health Secretary Winnetou Krambeck also stressed the importance of only looking for ESFs for testing if the patient has had at least two symptoms for more than three days.

The city hall also stressed that about 15 companies have already shown interest in taking tests for Covid-19 into their outpatient clinics. They are being consulted by the Blumenau Business Association (Acib).

