Bolsonaro makes official trip to Suriname this Thursday (20)

President Jair Bolsonaro leaves this Thursday (20) for Suriname, to meet with the country’s president, Chandrikapersad Santokhie. From there, Bolsonaro goes, this Friday (21), to Guyana, where he meets with President Mohamed Irfaan. Both Suriname and Guyana have recently discovered oil reserves, and Planalto wants to discuss partnerships in this area.

In February, Bolsonaro is scheduled to travel to Russia. Among the economic objectives are to increase sales of Brazilian products to the eastern country, especially in agribusiness, and to attract Russian investments in the area of ​​oil and gas and cooperation in the space, cultural and military areas.

presidential trips

Bolsonaro’s first international trip as President of the Republic was to Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum, in January 2019. Even that year, before the pandemic, he was in the United States three times, during Donald Trump’s administration, twice in Japan and twice in Argentina. The president also went to Chile, Israel, China, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

In 2020, Bolsonaro was in India, Uruguay and the United States, when he met with Trump for the last time and arrived in Brazil with part of the entourage infected by the new coronavirus. Last year, Bolsonaro was in Ecuador, the United States, Italy and the Vatican, returned to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar and went to Bahrain.