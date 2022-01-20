Bolsonaro says he suspended salary readjustment to police officers

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Wednesday (19) that he has not yet decided which categories of public service will have salary readjustments this year and that he has suspended the increase promised to police officers. The Chief Executive has until Friday (21) to sanction the 2022 Budget, which sets aside R$ 1.736 billion for the federal government to restructure public service careers.

Initially, this amount was included in the final version of the Budget bill for this year, approved by the National Congress in December 2021, to serve only PF (Federal Police), PRF (Federal Highway Police), Criminal Police and Depen (National Penitentiary Department).

Bolsonaro acknowledged that his desire was to increase police officers’ salaries, but said that, for the moment, “this is suspended”. He stated that “our payroll is over R$ 300 billion. You take R$ 2 billion, it’s less than 1%. [do reajuste]. There’s a scream in general, because that was the initial intention, yes, to reserve some readjustment for federal police, federal highway police and the people of Depen. So this is suspended. We are awaiting the outcome of the actions”.

The government’s intention to prioritize the police irritated other categories of the civil service, which also demanded a readjustment in their salaries and started strike movements as a form of protest, with many civil servants surrendering their positions.

The president said that he does not want to “commit injustice to the public servant”, but guaranteed that not everyone will be covered. “There remains that old crude question. Are we going to save three categories or will everyone suffer this year? Time will tell how we will decide. I recognize the work of the servers, who deserve readjustment, but there is no slack in the Budget for the current year “, he stressed.





According to him, a broad readjustment in the 2023 Budget is possible. “I talked about the Budget for next year, but, on the occasion of the making of it, obviously the servers will be contemplated with the salary readjustment deserved”, he said in an interview with Jovem Pan .