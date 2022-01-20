Bolsonaro says salary readjustment to police officers is suspended

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that the salary adjustment for federal police, federal highway police and agents of the National Penitentiary Department, Depen, is suspended. The statement came during an interview with Young Pan News, this Wednesday the 19th.

The ex-captain admitted that he had promised these categories an increase in remuneration this year, which would come from part of the reserve of 1.8 billion reais intended for the salary readjustment of the public service in this year’s Budget. However, other categories of civil servants are dissatisfied with the promise and have mobilized to demand readjustments in their sectors.

“There is a general outcry because the initial intention was, yes, I won’t deny it, to reserve some readjustment for the federal police, the federal highway police and the Depen people. And then that is suspended,” he declared.

Next, Bolsonaro highlighted only two alternatives: favoring only security agents or not granting readjustments to any category.

“We are waiting to seal the transactions. In other words, we can do justice there with three categories. It won’t do justice to the others, I know that. But there’s that old question for everyone, right: are we going to save three categories or will everyone suffer this year? Time will tell how we will decide. What I don’t want is for us to go through committing injustice to the public servant.”

In an interview with Capital Letter, one of the union leaders in the mobilization of civil servants, Fábio Faiad, said that the prospect of a strike in February is maintained. On Tuesday 18, civil servants protested in front of the Ministry of Economy and threw banknotes at the building.

The servers claim readjustment of up to 28% to replace salary losses with high inflation. According to Faiad, some categories have not received an increase in remuneration since 2017. In addition, workers are asking for a restructuring of the career plan and suspension of budget cuts from public bodies.