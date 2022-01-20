Bolsonaro suspends promised readjustment to police officers in 2022

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Wednesday, 19, that the readjustment promised by the federal government to the federal police in this year is suspended. In an interview with radio Joven Pan, the head of Planalto reported that servers, currently with frozen salaries, can be contemplated with a readjustment in the 2023 Budget.

“There is a general outcry, because the general intention was, yes, to reserve a readjustment for the federal police, the federal highway police and Depen, the Penitentiary Department, but that is suspended. We are awaiting the outcome of the actions”, said the president.

Initially, this amount was included in the final version of the Budget bill for this year, approved by the National Congress in December 2021, to serve only PF (Federal Police), PRF (Federal Highway Police), Criminal Police and Depen (National Penitentiary Department).

The Planalto’s intention to prioritize the police irritated other categories of the civil service, which also demanded salary readjustments and started strike movements as a form of protest, with many civil servants surrendering the position.

The president said that he does not want to “commit injustice to the public servant”, but guaranteed that not everyone will be covered. “That old crude question remains. Are we going to save three categories or will everyone suffer this year? Time will tell how we’ll decide. I recognize the work of the servers, who deserve readjustment, but there’s no slack in the Budget for the current year “, he highlighted.

