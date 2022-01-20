Bolsonaro suspends promised salary increase to police careers

posted on 01/19/2022 21:12



(credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Wednesday (1/19) that the salary adjustment for employees of the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the Federal Police (PF) and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen) is suspended. The increase was a promise by the president, made in December 2021, with the intention of privileging the category and regaining support. The statement was made in an interview with Young Pan News.

In 2021, the chief executive promised public safety professionals that the government would reserve a readjustment to the category. However, in the interview, Bolsonaro said that the idea of ​​favoring the three categories was suspended. “We can do justice with three categories and not do justice with the others, I know that! But that old question remains for everyone, are we going to save the three categories, or are we all going to suffer throughout the year”, he asks. “Only time will tell how it will be decided,” he declared.

Bolsonaro also said that the decision is being evaluated. “The initial intention was, yes, I won’t deny it, to reserve some readjustment for the federal police, highway police and the Penitentiary Department”, he said. He also stated that he talked to the staff for a readjustment in 2023. “I know it is far away, but when it is done, next year the servers will be awarded the salary readjustment they deserve.”

This week, the vice president of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão (PRTB), expressed himself, stating that there is no space in the budget for granting salary readjustments to civil servants. The general also questioned the increase already promised to categories such as Security and Health workers. “You know very well that you don’t have room in the budget for that, right?”, he pointed out.