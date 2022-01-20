Bolsonaro will visit controversial leaders from Russia and Hungary in Europe

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will meet in February with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, ultra-conservative leader, in Budapest. The meeting aims to “strengthen the ties of cooperation, friendship and bilateral relations” between Brazil and Hungary, in addition to “reinforcing the ideals of defense of nations and Christian values”, defended by both politicians. According to the newspaper Azonnali, maintained by the Hungarian government, the meeting between the leaders will take place after Bolsonaro’s visit to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

In addition to the proximity of ideals, Bolsonaro and Orbán face elections this year. In April, the Hungary will have its parliamentary elections, when the current prime minister will have the chance to obtain his fourth consecutive term. Orbán has held the chair since 2010, but has also held the position between 1998 and 2002. In Brazil, Bolsonaro is running for re-election by the PL.

The proximity to Viktor Orbán goes back a long way. The Hungarian Prime Minister was present at Bolsonaro’s inauguration ceremony in 2019. Later, in the same year, Orbán was at the list of nations and foreign ambassadors who received visits from the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP). On the same trip, the president’s “zero three” son also met another far-right leader: Italy’s vice premier, Matteo Salvini.

For Eduardo, the way Orbán has been acting against the opposition and the local press should be a “reference” for Brazil. In power, with the approval of deputies, the prime minister got new directors of public TVs and radios, taking away the autonomy of the broadcasters. In addition, it also tried to control private networks by limiting journalists’ access to Parliament.

Hungary has plummeted in the second world ranking of press freedom organized by the NGO Reporters Without Borders: it went from 23rd place in 2010, when Orbán took power, to 89th out of 180 countries, in 2020.

Questioned by Estadão, the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic did not comment on the matter until the closing of this report.

The president’s first international trip in 2022 already has a destination and date set: Paramaribo, capital of Suriname, on the 20th and 21st of January.

In February, Bolsonaro has a trip scheduled for the Russia at the invitation of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. In live, the president declared that he sees the trip as an opportunity for the Brazilian economy, due to the size of the Russian market.

Absence at presidential inaugurations

Bolsonaro has a habit of not honoring the inauguration of elected officials linked to the left in Latin America and has already missed at least three similar events. He also announced that will not attend the inauguration ceremony of the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, in March.

In 2019, the first year of his term, Bolsonaro broke with a 17-year tradition by not attending the inauguration of Alberto Fernandez in Argentine. The last Brazilian president not to honor an inauguration in the country was Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), when the Argentine Eduardo Duhalde was nominated by the National Congress after the resignation of Adolfo Rodríguez Saá. Fernández, who is a leftist politician, had defeated Bolsonaro’s preferred candidate, Maurício Macri, who was running for reelection. At the time, Brazil was represented by Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) at the event.