Boris Johnson announces loosening of restrictions and Djokovic should play Wimbledon

Johnson, who is facing harsh criticism in the country for having held parties at his official residence during the period of confinement in the United Kingdom, began his speech by announcing the drop in mandatory vaccination certification as early as next Thursday (27).

According to the minister, organizations in the country can continue with the requirement of proof of vaccination, however, it is no longer a matter of the country.

The rule directly benefits Serbian Novak Djokovic, who is not immunized against COVID-19 and for this reason was deported from Australia and should not play Roland Garros, if the recent decision of the French congress is maintained.

The measures taken by the British government immediately end the obligation to work remotely and were taken because, according to local health authorities, the peak of COVID infections of the omnicron variant has already passed and has been overcome with relative success thanks to the population’s adherence to vaccination. .