Boris Johnson: Why British Prime Minister Is Under Pressure to Resign

A protester holds a sign showing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside parliament in London, January 19, 2022

Boris Johnson’s prime ministership is under threat

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to politically survive a series of scandals involving meetings held at his official residence that would have violated Covid isolation rules created by his own government.

At a delicate moment in his administration, Johnson is being accused of lying to the people and to Parliament about drinking parties that took place at 10 Downing Street in London – the official residence and office of the British Prime Minister.

Calls for politicians to resign are coming not only from the opposition but also from members of their own Conservative Party.

In addition to the revelations about the meetings, he also faces pressure on other fronts — including funding for an apartment renovation and another scandal last year in which his administration tried to help a Conservative MP (Owen Paterson) who was embroiled in another crisis. .

