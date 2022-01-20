Boris Johnson: Why British Prime Minister Is Under Pressure to Resign

5 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Boris Johnson’s prime ministership is under threat

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to politically survive a series of scandals involving meetings held at his official residence that would have violated Covid isolation rules created by his own government.

At a delicate moment in his administration, Johnson is being accused of lying to the people and to Parliament about drinking parties that took place at 10 Downing Street in London – the official residence and office of the British Prime Minister.

Calls for politicians to resign are coming not only from the opposition but also from members of their own Conservative Party.

In addition to the revelations about the meetings, he also faces pressure on other fronts — including funding for an apartment renovation and another scandal last year in which his administration tried to help a Conservative MP (Owen Paterson) who was embroiled in another crisis. .

To complicate matters further, there was a barrage of criticism from Johnson’s former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, who said the prime minister had been warned that there would be a Downing Street garden party.

Conservatives are now weighing whether Johnson – who was instrumental in the campaign that approved Brexit and who won a sizeable majority in the last election – is expendable.

With the prime minister’s position looking increasingly fragile, the BBC looks at how the crisis has evolved to this point and what could happen now.

What do we know about encounters?

In spring 2020 (March to May), during the first lockdown in England, Johnson attended a “BYOB” (“Bring Your Own Bottle”) party in the Downing Street garden.

At the time, government-imposed restrictions said that people could not leave their homes — or be outside where they live — without a reasonable reason. Among these acceptable reasons were work (for those who could not work from home), exercise, and going out to buy food and medicine.

The law also prohibited gatherings of more than two people in public places unless they were all members of the same family or the gathering was “essential for work purposes”.

About 30 people attended the Downing Street garden party. However, lawyers noted that the site is not a public space.

In another incident, a photo from May 2020 showed the prime minister and his staff with bottles of wine and a cheese board in the Downing Street garden. When questioned, Johnson said the people in the photo were “at work talking about work”.

The prime minister apologized for the “misjudgments that were made” and said he was unaware that the event he attended on May 20 was a party, but “implicitly believed” it was a work event.

Several other gatherings were reported in late 2020 and in April 2021, including two parties involving Johnson’s team held the night before Prince Philip’s funeral — at a time when indoor gatherings were banned.

Johnson was not at any of the parties, but he apologized to the Queen.

The revelations and his handling of the case angered voters and politicians of all parties.

What is being investigated?

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Conservatives are now weighing whether Johnson – who was instrumental in the campaign that approved Brexit (the UK’s exit from the European Union) and who won a sizeable majority in the last election – is expendable.

An investigation is under way to establish “a general understanding of the nature” of the Downing Street meetings and whether any “individual disciplinary action” should be taken.

The investigation, led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, will likely provide an account of the facts, without a judgment on whether lockdown laws were violated.

However, if your investigation uncovers evidence of potentially criminal behavior, it will be forwarded to the police.

While Gray’s professionalism has been praised, she has the difficult task of investigating her bosses — including the prime minister.

Johnson has urged lawmakers to wait for the outcome of Gray’s report before judging his behavior.

In December 2021, UK civil servant Simon Case ceased to lead that same party inquiry when it was discovered that one had been held in his own office.

Can the prime minister be expelled from office without elections?

Yes. The UK does not directly elect its prime minister – so as leader of the Conservative Party, Johnson depends on the continued support of his MPs.

In the face of the accusations, Conservative lawmakers who question Johnson’s ability to lead the country can send letters expressing a lack of trust in him.

If 54 deputies from the prime minister’s own party send letters, it leads to a so-called confidence vote, which in turn would trigger a leadership contest if the prime minister loses that vote.

Other potential leaders will need to be nominated by at least two Conservative MPs.

If there are multiple candidates, they will be reduced to two individuals through a series of votes.

Candidates can withdraw between rounds, and if all but one drop out, the remaining candidate will become party leader (and prime minister), with no members voting required.

Only a small group of Conservative lawmakers have publicly declared that they do not trust the prime minister, but others are believed to be considering sending letters. One lawmaker told the BBC he thought the minimum threshold needed to trigger a confidence vote could soon be reached.

What happens next?

While some Conservative lawmakers have joined opposition parties in calling for Johnson’s resignation, most have publicly said they are prepared to wait for the conclusion of Sue Gray’s investigation before deciding how to proceed.

Furthermore, just as deputies can send letters expressing a lack of trust, they can withdraw them, and it is not clear at this stage how many will go ahead with their demonstrations.

Gray’s investigation, the results of which are expected next week, may conclude that there is incontrovertible evidence that Johnson was explicitly told that the drinking event in his garden was a violation of the rules.

But Conservative lawmakers will be watching closely what voters think. And the prime minister’s popularity is already falling.