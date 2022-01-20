Botafogo has ten players registered with the IDB and athletes are available for Carioca debut

The day was full in Botafogo with regard to player registration. Ten athletes appeared at BID da CBF and BIRA da Ferj this Wednesday and are available for Alvinegro’s debut in the Campeonato Carioca against Boavista, next Tuesday at Estádio Nilton Santos.

Kayque, Lucas Mezenga, Vitor Marinho, Douglas Borges, Gatito Fernandez, Daniel Borges, Klaus, Carlinhos, Breno and Vinícius Lopes were the names that appeared with regularized contracts. The ten can enter the field.

Theoretically, the deadline for registering players for the match against Boavista was Tuesday. A problem with Ferj’s systems, however, delayed everything. As Botafogo carried out all the protocols on Monday, the athletes are free to enter the field even though they only appeared in the records this Wednesday.

The time to apply for Carioca, it is worth mentioning, did not end there. This was the time limit just targeting the 1st round match. Therefore, Enderson Moreira practically gains an entire team of “reinforcements” for the duel.