Botafogo-SP draws with Velo Clube in a training game marked by heavy rain; coaches performed tests during the match

On Wednesday night (19) Botafogo-SP and Velo Clube held a training game where it was already possible to identify the style of both teams. However, the match that ended in a 1-1 draw was marred by a heavy rain that hit Ribeirão Preto. The match had three 40-minute halves. Despite the storm, the Santa Cruz lawn did not register puddles, but it became heavy.

During the match, midfielder Pedrinho scored for Velo Clube, while defender Diego Guerra was responsible for Pantera’s equalizing goal. Coach Leandro Zago took the opportunity to carry out some tests and therefore made a point of using 22 players in the activity to find the best formation for the club from Ribeirão Preto.

Fahel Júnior, also did the same and took the opportunity to rotate the entire roster of Galo Vermelho, which will participate in the A2 Series this year. It was Pantera’s third test of the preseason. Before, the team had beaten Sertãozinho, from Série A3, and Lemense, from Série A2, both 1-0.

Velo, on the other hand, held its fourth friendly warm-up this season, with three wins, over Comercial (1-0), Pouso Alegre-MG (2-1) and Matonense (4-1). Botafogo-SP returns to the field next Tuesday (25) in the debut of the Paulista Championship at 19h, against Santo André, at home. Galo Vermelho will play its first game in Serie A2 on January 26, at 8 pm, in Benitão, against XV de Piracicaba.