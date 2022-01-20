Botafogo’s sire, Matheus Fernandes is loaned by Palmeiras and joins seven former alvinegros at Athletico-PR

Create from the base categories of the Botafogothe steering wheel Matheus Fernandes was announced this Tuesday afternoon (1/19) as a reinforcement of the Atletico-PR for the 2022 season. The midfielder was loaned by palm trees.

Matheus Fernandes has had a busy life in the football market in the last three years. In 2019, he arrived at Palmeiras after being hired from Botafogo. A season at the São Paulo club was enough for the player to be traded in January 2020 for the barcelona. At the Catalan club, however, he had no space and was loaned to Valladolid, also from Spain. In June 2021 he had his contract broken by Barça and returned to Palmeiras.

– I believe this is the right time to turn my career around. I come to a winning club. A club that has a great working structure. A giant club, that disputes everything and that has reached the finals. A club that offers me the best to work with. So now I have to do my best. Do my best to contribute to the club – Matheus declared to CAP’s official website.

New Hurricane reinforcement, Matheus Fernandes, now 23 years old, joins former Botafogo fans at Arena da Baixada. The right-back is currently at Athletico-PR Marcinho and the attackers Davi Araújo and Matheus Babi. In addition to the three players, there is also the coach Alberto Valentine and the assistant Bruno Lazaroni. On the board, familiar faces are on account of Paulo Authortechnical director, and Ricardo Gomesexecutive director of football.

It is worth remembering that, as it was formed at the base of Botafogo, Glorioso is entitled, due to the solidarity mechanism of the fifa, to a portion in future transactions involving the shuttle in the ball market. Matheus Fernandes’ current contract with Palmeiras runs until December 2025.