Brazil breaks record and has 205,000 positive tests in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, Brazil had 205,310 new known positive tests for covid-19. This is the second consecutive day with a record of cases of the disease. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

The moving average of cases — calculated from the numbers of the last seven days — stood at 100,322 and is up (487%) since December 29, amid the spread of the ômicron variant in the country.

The variance is calculated by comparing the average with the same index from 14 days ago. If the value is below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between the two values ​​means stability.

As of March 2020, Brazil has had 23,420,861 reported cases of the disease from testing.

Since 8 pm yesterday, 349 deaths from the disease have also been recorded. In total, 621,927 people have already lost their lives as a result of covid-19 in the country.

Acre and Paraná were the states that did not register deaths. The moving average of deaths in the last week is 215. For the seventh day in a row, Brazil has a high (114%) in relation to the moving average of deaths.

The Midwest (84%), North (95%) and South (109%) regions also show an upward trend. The Northeast (-2%) is stable and the Southeast (-41%) is in decline.

Two states are in decline, four states in stability and twenty plus DF in acceleration.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (84%)

Rio de Janeiro: stability (15%)

North region

Rondônia: stability (-9%)

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Rio Grande do Norte: high (210%)

Midwest region

Federal District: high (33%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (144%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (94%)

Santa Catarina: high (124%)

Data from the Ministry of Health

Brazil reported 204,854 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 23,416,748 cases have accumulated across the country.

According to the folder’s data, there were 338 deaths caused by the disease between yesterday and today in the country, bringing the total to 621,855 since March 2020.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.