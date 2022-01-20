Brazil registers more than 205 thousand cases of covid in 24 hours and reaches new pandemic record

Brazil registered 349 new deaths through the Covid-19 this Wednesday, the 19th. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, was at 215maintaining the growth trend for the ninth consecutive day and surpassing the 200 level for the first time since the beginning of December.

The number of new infections reported was 205,310, the highest record in 24 hours since the beginning of the pandemic, replacing the record reached the day before, when more than 132 thousand people were diagnosed with covid. With that, the daily average of positive tests is 100,322also the highest so far, representing a 487% increase from two weeks ago.

In total, the Brazil has 621,927 deaths and 23,420,861 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, G1, The globe, Extra, leaf and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 21.8 million people have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

São Paulo had 139 deaths and 10,266 new cases in the last 24 hours. The largest number of positive tests for the coronavirus in the period came from the Rio de Janeiro, which reported nearly 70,000 new infections and seven fatalities from the disease. In a note, the State Department of Health (SES-RJ) clarifies that, of this total, 28,619 cases occurred in the years 2020 and 2021; and the other 40,604 are distributed among the first three epidemiological weeks of 2022 (02.01 to 22.01). That is, 41% of the cases recorded this Wednesday did not happen in 2022.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 204,854 new cases and 338 more deaths from covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 23,416,748 infected people and 621,855 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.