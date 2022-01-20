Brazilian giant can pay whatever it takes to remove Endrick from Palmeiras

A great promise for Palmeiras, the young Endrick, just 15 years old, is making waves in Brazilian football. In Europe, Barcelona wants to pay up to 45 million euros for their football. And, in Brazil, Flamengo intends to do everything to get him out of Verdão.

With an eye on the young player, Barcelona intends to present its first offer soon: 45 million euros in three installments. Palmeiras has not yet received any consultation, but it is Flamengo that could be the biggest headache for the current Libertadores champion.

Endrick’s father reveals Flamengo’s interest

In an interview with Verdão Info, Endrick’s father revealed that Flamengo could even go to court to sign the young Palmeiras player.

“People with contacts from within Flamengo told me that they are willing to fight in court and pay whatever it takes for Endrick, if the family wants. I don’t close the doors, I don’t know the future, but I asked to end the conversation”, revealed the athlete’s father.

In addition to Flamengo and Barcelona, ​​an alleged interest from Real Madrid already links the alert of Palmeiras, since the La Liga club has a lot of money to invest.

COVER PHOTO: Cesar Greco