Brazilian is ‘paying to work’? Inflation exceeds 47.7% of salary agreements, points out Dieese

Almost half of private sector salary negotiations lost to inflation in 2021. This was the worst result in four years, since Dieese began, in 2018, to evaluate negotiations entered in the Ministry of Labor’s Mediator database.

If a longer series, which started in 1996 and which takes into account a smaller sample of 800 categories, is considered, the result was the weakest since 2003.

Last year, 47.7% of salary negotiations were below the inflation measured by the IBGE’s INPC, which closed 2021 with a high of 10.16%.

Already 36.6% of negotiations tied, and only 15.8% exceeded inflation. The average readjustment of 16,300 trades concluded and entered by January 6th in the database was 0.86% below inflation.

“Before 2018, we worked with a more restricted panel, which included the main negotiations”, says sociologist Luís Ribeiro, technician responsible for Dieese’s Collective Contracts Monitoring System.

Between 1996 and 2002, the share of negotiations that lost to inflation was around 40%. In 2003, with high inflation, 58% of the negotiations were below the INPC. From 2004 onwards, the share of negotiations with readjustments above inflation predominated.

But with recession in 2015, the picture got worse, he observes. He highlights that, since 2018, with the weakening of activity aggravated by the pandemic and the rise in unemployment, the situation has complicated for the worker.

“It’s a delicate scenario that results from the combination of high inflation with great idleness in the job market”, observes the economist at LCA Consultores, Bruno Imaizumi. The large portion of salary readjustments losing to inflation may limit consumption and activity, with consequences for delinquency. “It’s less money injected into the economy,” he says, noting that the priority for Brazilians today is to buy basic items.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

