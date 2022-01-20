Brazilian pig farming asks for help, says entity president

In some squares accompanied by the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea), a 60 kg bag of corn already being negotiated above R$ 100, as is the case of Campos Novos, Santa Catarina.

According to Cepea researchers, cereal producers continue to limit the volume offered. As a result, buyers, especially swine and poultry farmers, have returned to the spot, in an attempt to replenish stocks, but have had difficulty making new acquisitions.

Estimates on Brazilian production were released last week and confirmed the losses of the Brazilian summer crop in the 2021/22 season. Recalling that corn is the main component of swine and poultry feed, which represents the largest part in the formation of the cost of production of animals.

Loss

This Wednesday (19), Losivanio Luiz de Lorenzi, president of the Santa Catarina Association of Pig Farmers (ACCS), wrote an article stating that “Swine farmers ask for help”. Santa Catarina is the largest pork producer and exporter in Brazil.

In the article, Losivanio Lorenzi writes that Brazilian swine farming is experiencing a unique moment, exporting more and more, breaking records in volume produced and being a great opportunity for consumers to purchase pork, as it has one of the most affordable prices for animal protein in the world. market.

Contrary to this scenario, however, he states that the “producer is experiencing one of the biggest crises in the history of the activity”.

“Last year, from the end of the first quarter, the price of pork started to fall and the scenario only worsened until the end of the year, causing the producer to lose the value of R$ per 100 kg pork delivered. 110 per animal”.

According to the president of the entity, the situation has only worsened since the beginning of 2022, “since independent producers are selling pork at R$ 4.50 per kg with a production cost of around R$ 8. This means a loss of R$ 350 per animal sold”, he adds.

“No one else supports an activity by paying dearly to work. The worst of all is that we do not see a solution to this serious problem in the short and medium term because production continues to expand in the field. To make matters worse, we have the drought that hit some states in the country and also our neighbors like Argentina and Paraguay. It has left numerous losses in crops such as corn and soybeans. To get an idea of ​​the size of the damage, in 2020 we used to buy 1 kg of pork with 5,100 kg of corn. In 2021, this volume dropped to 4,070 kg and now the exchange ratio is 2,540 kg”, he explains.

Charge

The president of the entity says that he met with the minister of agriculture last week, where he delivered a series of measures to help pig farmers.

“We are aware of the financial difficulties that the country is going through due to the pandemic, where several sectors had the help of the government. But for us pig farmers so far no aid has been granted. We hope that this reality changes as soon as possible, otherwise it will be a financial catastrophe not only for the properties that will be stopping production, but for the economy of countless municipalities in Santa Catarina, the state and our country”.