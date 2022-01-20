BRF (BRFS3) drops 5% this Tuesday despite positive share offering – Money Times

the action of BRF (BRFS3) dropped more than 5% this Tuesday (18), even though the share offering was approved (follow-on) that can move about R$ 8 billion.

The refrigerator’s emission is considered positive by the XP Investimentos. However, the broker does not recommend buying the paper and maintains its neutral indication.

According to analysts Leonardo Alencar and Pedro Fonseca, who signed the XP report, there are many uncertainties surrounding BRF. And that’s what the market has priced in the short term.

At around 1:45 pm, BRF’s common shares were down 5.13%, trading at R$23.47 each. At the same instant, the Ibovespa (IBOV) rose 0.04%, with 106,480.23 points.

“BRF is trading at 5.1 times EV/Ebitda, below the value we consider fair of 6.1 times EV/Ebitda”, comments the duo.

The data, however, is not enough to counteract the uncertainties about BRF’s prospects, most of which are not related to its fundamentals.

Fusion

Now, when XP considers the merger scenario between Marfrig (MRFG3) and BRF, the recommendation changes from water to wine.

The broker sees positive commercial synergies with the formation of the new company, the result of the business combination.

THE follow-on favors the potential acquisition by Marfrig and should reduce BRF’s debt level after the issuance.