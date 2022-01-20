Brian Rodríguez’s friend says that player commented on playing for Flamengo

Flamengo is still looking for reinforcements. With the imminence of Michael’s departure to the Arab world, the club is looking for a replacement for the player. That’s because, even as a reserve, Michael always enters the games and had his rise in 2021. Brian Rodríguez had his name aired to replace the player.

Michael scored 18 goals and provided eight assists in 58 matches for Flamengo in 2021. With that, in addition to the absences due to call-ups, Mais Querido will need a player with this efficiency to replace the holders.

But despite the interest of Rubro-Negro, the player has a proposal to defend Internacional. Furthermore, Spain’s Real Sociedad, is also interested in the MLS LA FC player. Goalkeeper Adriano Freitas, a personal friend of Brian, revealed that the athlete talked about it.

The information is from “Esporte Band”, from Rio Grande do Sul. According to the vehicle, the player would have shown preference to Internacional, aiming for more minutes on the field. That’s because, for Brian, at Flamengo he would have much less space due to the range of options that the Rio club has.

“He said, ‘Flamengo is there, but there the competition would be much greater. At Inter, I would have more chances’. He told me that Fla have a much wider range of options, and at Inter I would play more”, said the goalkeeper and Brian’s friend.

The Flamengo market in early 2022

If not Brian, Flamengo maps the market for a replacement for Michael. Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco; Ferreirinha, from Grêmio and Cebolinha, from Benfica, were some of the names aired for the position.

However, it is not just a replacement for Michael that Flamengo is looking for. For the goal, for example, coach Paulo Sousa wants an archer who plays with his feet. With that, he still wants Diego Alves to lose the starting position naturally. For this, Neto, from Barcelona, ​​Ospina, from Napoli, and Marchesín, from Porto, have already been speculated.

