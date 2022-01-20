British woman finds cat after eight months after hearing meow on the phone – News

A British woman managed to find a missing cat eight months ago after hearing the cat’s meow over the phone. Rachael Lawrence had called a veterinarian in Essex, England, to find out about his other pet, when he heard what he believed to be the family’s lost feline.

After a few hours, Lawrence called the clinic again to clarify some doubts about the meow he had heard. The vet then replied that the cat had been picked up off the streets a few weeks ago and taken to the scene.

Lawrence didn’t hesitate and asked if the cat was black and had a spot on one hind leg. To the vet’s surprise, the British woman had got the feline’s characteristics right.

“I cried. I’m talking about making snot bubbles,” Lawrence said jokingly, according to the Daily Star tabloid. “I was screaming, we hadn’t seen him in eight months.”

Realizing that this was the family’s missing cat, named Barnaby, Lawrence made a video call with the three children to show who would return home.

“I just said, ‘Look who I found.’ They said, “My God, it’s Barnaby. It’s the fat guy!’ They were really happy.”

Despite having placed a tracking chip on Barnaby, Lawrence was unable to find him with the tracker feature. The cat came home thinner, but the owner is sure that everything will be fine.

“He’s back in the house where he’s supposed to be. He’s doing so well,” concludes Lawrence.