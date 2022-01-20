Britney Spears Says Sister Dyed Her Hair Like Christina Aguilera To Hit Her

The public fight continues. Britney Spears you’re not doing anything to your sister Jamie Lynn, who has written a book and has given interviews saying things she doesn’t agree with. In a recent text, she completed another that she had already made on Wednesday (19) stating that she should “having slapped you and Mom right in your face!!!!!“. At the time, the text ended there, but this Thursday (20) it continued.

“You selfish brat”

In the publication, Britney explained his statement that appears rather strong:

“And why do I say this???? You selfish brat!!! Saying how weird and dumb it was that I bought Mom a house!!!! She was so proud and you told that interviewer it was weird… Why did you say that???“, asked Britney.

The singer did not buy the fact that the accusation of having used a knife as a threat: “And why watch your long interview… Really 2 HOURS or more?? And the topic about the knife which is ironically the only lie you’ve ever told in your entire life… Why is this conversation 20 minutes long??? And the most degrading thing for me… OH BUT you don’t want to keep talking about it because you don’t want to HURT ANYONE’s feelings… yet”

“You were hateful”

Britney Spears ends up accusing Jamie Lynn to treat their mother very badly. On the other hand, the mother was very affectionate.

“You let it go forever saying you felt insecure with me and WEIRD…. Fuck Jamie Lynn!!! My chin was on the floor at the way you responded to Mom when I got home… Shocked and out of my mind“, he blurted out.

“You were fucking hateful to her and I know Mom was lazy with me but I’m sorry you deserved MUCH MORE than a bag thrown at you by Mom… She should have KICKED YOUR ass… She adored you so much I know, but If you had gotten out of my stomach, I would have ripped your fucking ass off.”

“You and your friends all dyed your hair like Christina Aguilera.”

At one point, Britney Spears remembers a time when her sister and her friends dyed their hair like Christina Aguilera, a way to provoke well at the time of the breakup with Justin Timberlake.

“When I got home you and your little friends all thought I wasn’t cool. You felt bad for me on the breakup… HELL NO you didn’t!!! You and your friends all dyed your hair like Christina Aguilera and you wouldn’t play me anymore!!! You can dye your hair however you want, but dear child, you shut me down when I needed you the most… Writing in your book saying I wasn’t like your mother anymore… No, you hurt me“, she added.

How heavy, isn’t it?