Brother gets burned, bothers participants and can go to the wall

It seems that one of the participants of the BBB22 is in the sights of the Pipoca group and could end up on the wall. This Wednesday morning (19), some brothers revealed their voting options.

“Unfortunately, as much as we got into Pipoca, if we have to vote inside Pipoca, we have to think about that too. I’m thinking in and out.” Eliezer.

“Who would you vote for Popcorn?”, he asked. Rodrigo. Upon hearing the question, Jessi didn’t think twice: “In Luciano”, he revealed. “Me too,” said Eliezer.

“I think in the future he will have a personality that will cause a stir. I noticed this on the test today. He yelled at Lucas about three, four times”, justified Eliezer. “I see the player issue in Luciano a lot… I see him: ‘guys, we have to’. And that bothers me”, Jessilane shot.

BBB22: Naiara complains about the combination of votes and annoys Tiago Abravanel: “It looks like it”

On Wednesday morning (19), Naiara Azevedo criticized the combination of votes in the BBB22 and left Tiago Abravanel troubled.

During a conversation, Naiara declared that she did not support the practice and stated that she would walk away if she saw someone doing it.

“We are not going to combine votes, no. Now, I’m going to say something serious: if I see [sic] someone matching vote, I walk away. I don’t like this role”, said the sertaneja.

“Uh, why?”, asked Tiago Abravanel. “It never works. Everyone who combines votes is hated”, Naiara Azevedo countered.