Brothers praise Anitta in front of Brunna Gonalves, who turns up her nose

When the public discovered that Bruna Gonalves, a dancer and Ludmilla’s wife, would be at the



Big Brother Brazil 22



, bafaf won out. “And if you touch Anitta? Will she dance?”, “What if they talk about Anitta in front of her?”. Well, what we expected happened this Wednesday (19/01).

Several brothers were talking in the living room, when Vinicius made a series of compliments for Anitta, of whom he is very faithful. Rodrigo was also one of those who spoke highly of the singer, who has a crush on him and has already declared his interest on social media.

“My son, there is music before and after Anitta”,



said Vinicius, his mouth full. Globoplay’s cameras wasted no time and gave Brunna Gonalves a close-up of those, who couldn’t hide the discomfort, which was actually funny for many internet users. Check out:

Why did Anitta and Ludmilla fight?





Anitta and Ludmilla formed a kind of ‘Bebeto e Romrio’ of funk carioca and national pop music. The disagreement between the two was due to the music



Different Wave



, worked by the two.

Ivete Sangalo, in



Rock in Rio



2019, sang the song in his presentation. Ludmilla, at the time, strongly criticized Anitta and said that the



Girl From Rio



acted to make her “look crazy”.

“The biggest problem was always her [Anitta] with the lack of truth. I had already given 50% of the song. She acted behind the scenes, acted evil, without my knowing it, without my consent, she put her name in my song and kept making me look crazy!”, said the artist.

At the time, Brunna was very active on the networks and sent a series of ‘directs’ to Anitta. “The only thing I did was defend my girlfriend because I know she is 100% right”, said the dancer, on the occasion.