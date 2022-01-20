Bruna Marquezine encourages debauchery by Tadeu with Luana Piovani · TV News

With an eye on BBB22, Bruna Marquezine encouraged Tadeu Schmidt’s mockery with Luana Piovani. On Tuesday night (18), the actress vibrated with the good night kiss sent by the presenter of the reality show to Pedro Scooby’s ex-wife, who is confined to the Globo program. “Oh, Tadeu, brigade!”, thanked the model.

Through Instagram Stories, Bruna recorded a video of herself accompanying Big Brother Brasil. At the end, Schmidt said: “Good night, Luana!”. “Bye, Tadeu, you’re so nice. Kiss, Luana? Did he send another kiss to Luana Piovani?”, understood the artist.

“Oh, Tadeu, brigade, don’t stop sending kisses to Luana Piovani until she decides to follow and post Stories and tweet every day!”, begged Sasha Meneghel’s best friend.

On the afternoon of this Wednesday (19), the presenter answered Bruna and warned her followers that she will not be able to follow the Globo reality. “I came to say that today, again, I won’t be able to attend because today we have the opening of our physical store here in Jardins [SP]”, began the blonde through Instagram Stories.

“So I won’t be able to do it again, but I’m enjoying that you guys are warning me about what’s happening. We continue with the story of #beijoluana. And, Bruninha, I don’t think today will happen again. so coming to our family, to our amazing tribe. The good ones will stay!”, added Scooby’s ex-wife.

Check out Bruna Marquezine’s reaction to Tadeu Schmidt’s mockery:

See Luana Piovani’s reaction:

Tadeu’s games with Luana

The new BBB presenter had already played with Luana on the opening night of the 22nd edition, on Monday (17). “Kiss to you, Luana, I know you’re seeing it. Or aren’t you seeing it, right? Now I don’t know anymore”, the communicator had spoken.

The presenter responded. “So, guys, I was sleeping, because we were eating and drinking, but I received your kiss, Tadeu Schmidt. My friends told me, because I was sleeping, little shirt, but I received”, said the ex-wife. by Pedro Scooby, along with the hashtag #ChupaBoninho.

In an ironic tone, she also stated that she had not even followed the program, but said that she liked Schmidt’s message: “I’m pumping! I’m silly that they talked about me there on the program. Aê, Tadeu: I received the kiss! nice! And I’m here giving it back to you,” she snarled sarcastically.

A video of the actress appeared at the premiere of the reality: in the material, recorded weeks ago, she wondered if her ex-husband would really be in the cast. Charged by fans to comment on the season, the actress warned that she will only talk about the attraction if JB de Oliveira, Boninho, signs a contract with her.

Luana Piovani and Pedro Scooby were married for six years and had three children: twins Liz and Bem, five years old, and Dom, eight years old. Today, Scooby is in a relationship with model Cintia Dicker, who will share child care with the artist.