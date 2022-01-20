Brunna Gonçalves comments on a possible reality party

The brothers spent the whole afternoon talking about a possible party tonight at “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Hours before the live began, that night, Brunna Gonçalves and Eliezer came to the conclusion that there would be no party and the dancer thought of other possibilities.

“Guys, we were gongados. Drooling!”, Brunna fired. “I’m fucked for the night. Sleeping all afternoon thinking there was going to be a party..”, Eliezer commented.

Then Brunna speculated on the entry of new participants: “There must be a cooler! They must enter tonight…”, he analyzed. “I became the one I feared the most.. the people who are doing theses in their head”, he added.

Eliezer reassured the sister and said that they don’t have much to do in reality. “It’s inevitable… There’s only this to do! There’s only this to think about. What are you going to think about? About the bills that maybe won’t be paid abroad? No, I’m going to go crazy. Projac’s door to collect my tickets”, he joked.

“But that must be it.. they must enter today’s live and they put the cooler..”, Brunna reaffirmed. “Oh, I don’t know…”, he added.