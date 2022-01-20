Bruno Lopes says that immaturity influenced Bahia’s performance and praises Cirino and Ruiz’s debuts | Bahia

Bahia returned to play poorly and continues without winning in the Campeonato Baiano. On Wednesday night, Tricolor was in a 1-1 draw with Unirb, for the second round of the competition. The team led by Bruno Lopes came out behind in the first half and tied in extra time in the second half, after Lucas Araújo took advantage of a rebound in a penalty kick.

+ See more news about Bahia

+ Check the Bahia Championship table

In an interview after the game, coach Bruno Lopes admitted that the team had problems in the match, especially in passing. For him, the lack of experience of most of the group made a difference in the game.

1 of 2 Bruno Lopes in a draw between Bahia and Unirb — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Publicity Bruno Lopes in a draw between Bahia and Unirb — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Publicity

– We made more mistakes than we wanted, especially in terms of passing. I think it has to do with the immaturity of many of these players. They are young players who had contact with Fonte Nova for the first time and felt the responsibility, especially in the first half. I think in the second half we improved a little, created more opportunities and got closer to the goal. I think that this immaturity of most players weighed a little – he said.

+ Bahia has more possession and shots in a tie with Unirb; see game numbers

For tonight’s game, Bahia had the return of six players recovered from Covid-19. Bruno Lopes, who also stayed away after testing positive for the disease, mentioned the little preparation time to assemble the team.

– Many of these players came from Covid-19, others were stopped due to injury or because they were not in the group that started the pre-season. We basically had one day to train the team. We had a day to assemble, but that doesn’t take away the responsibility to present more and we can’t hide from that.

Among the players taken advantage of this night were Óscar Ruiz Marcelo Cirino. The first, away in 2021, had an opportunity on the field again; the second debuted with the tricolor shirt after recovering from knee surgery.

– These are players who haven’t played for a long time, right? Cirino comes from a serious injury with a lot of downtime. It’s his first game. Ruiz also hasn’t played for a long time, if I’m not mistaken it’s his first game since October. It’s been many months without games. I think they add quality to the game. Marcelo more positional, with good support, movements between the lines. And the Oscars with more depth, more arrivals in the last third. They are players who haven’t played for a long time, they had their moment and added experience and technical quality to the team – complete – evaluates Bruno Lopes.

Bahia will return to the field for Baianão in a week, against Doce Mel, in Fonte, at 19:15.

+ Bahia vs Sampaio Corrêa: CBF postpones match for the Northeast Cup to February

Check out other excerpts from Bruno Lopes’ interview

Changes

– Micah, who was in position 5, is not a midfielder, but a second midfielder. Didn’t take it off. It was having the steering wheel and advancing a player who is midfielder for his position and gaining more physical power on the field. In that respect, we were successful. We managed to win more balls in the opponent’s area, Miqueias also has an arrival in the area. At the end of the game, he created the penalty kick. In Borel’s case, it was for physical reasons, he vomited in the locker room. It was a forced choice.