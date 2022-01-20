Call of Duty: Warzone will remain on PS5 and PS4, upcoming games will be Xbox exclusives, for Benji-Sales

Call of Duty: Warzone will continue to be available on PS5 and PS4 even when Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is effective, while the other episodes of the series will only arrive on Xbox : this is the hypothesis of sales specialist Benji-Sales.

If you’ve read our article on Activision Blizzard games that are in the hands of Xbox, you’ll know that we’re talking about a very rich and important catalog, among which, however, there are service productions that are consolidated as multiplatform.

Call of Duty: Warzone could therefore also remain accessible to PlayStation users and basically play the role of the Trojan Horse, trying to bring additional players into the Xbox ecosystem. Microsoft should outline a good strategy in this regard.

My current theory is “mainline” Call of Duty games become Xbox, PC, and Cloud only while Warzone remains fully multiplatform and supported through its life cycle regardless of platform Would give them Warzone revenue everywhere and bring subscribers to Game Pass for main game — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) January 19, 2022

This would be an absolutely sensible strategy on the part of Microsoft, which in this way would not only avoid giving up the important income that derives from the famous battle royale on Sony’s platforms, but would also exploit its popularity to increase its numbers.

With many Playstation players playing Warzone, anyone who wants to get their hands in the main episodes of Call of Duty will necessarily have to sign up for an Xbox Game Pass subscription, whether PC, Xbox Series X|S or cloud: as an idea, it is the main strategy that is circulating on the internet, it is also the same that it is adopting with the Bethesda so far.