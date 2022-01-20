Can Moro exchange Podemos for União Brasil? What is at stake

Affiliated with Podemos for just two months, former minister Sergio Moro can leave the acronym to run for the Palácio do Planalto for União Brasil, a party resulting from the merger between the DEM and the PSL. The move, made by people close to the former minister and politicians from the new party, takes place amid Moro’s stagnation in the presidential race and with the aim of expanding his political viability.

A survey by Instituto Quaest released last Wednesday (12) showed Moro in third position with 9% of voting intentions. The pre-candidate is numerically in third, but technically tied, at the limit of the margin of error (two percentage points), with Ciro Gomes (PDT), who was left with 5%. In this poll, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads, with 45%, while President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears in second, with 23%.

As found out by People’s Gazette, negotiations for a possible change of party have the approval of the president of União Brasil, deputy Luciano Bivar (PE), and are being carried out together with the president of Podemos, deputy Renata Abreu (SP). According to Moro’s surroundings, União Brasil can offer a greater structure for the presidential campaign, such as capillarity in several states, money from the electoral fund and TV advertising time.

“Union Brasil parliamentarians asked us to evaluate this possibility of Moro migrating to the party, but we have nothing concrete”, admitted Renata to the newspaper O Globo. In an eventual change of party, Podemos could nominate the deputy on the ticket and the name of the deputy herself is quoted for the post.

Also asked about this possibility, Moro said this Wednesday (19) that nothing has yet been agreed. “There’s nothing concrete. I’m in Podemos”, said the former minister in an interview with Rádio Difusora de Nortelândia-MT. To expand his political group, the pre-candidate has articulated a composition, in addition to União Brasil, with members of the New and Citizenship, for example.

Stampede at Podemos sparked alert in Moro’s group

People close to the former minister privately admit that the recent stampede of cadres from Podemos sparked a warning in the former minister. There have already been dissent in directories in Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Paraná and Bahia. These casualties have hampered the construction of platforms in the states for the former minister.

Recently, for example, the president of Podemos in Paraná, Cesar Silvestri Filho, left the command of the acronym to join the PSDB. Silvestri Filho intends to run for the government of Paraná and should guarantee a platform for the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), in the state.

Moro’s group claimed to have its own candidacy in the state to guarantee the former minister’s platform in his electoral stronghold. However, the party leadership would have chosen to support the reelection candidacy of Governor Ratinho Junior (PSD), who tends to be on the side of President Jair Bolsonaro in the state.

Despite this, Moro denied that Silvestri’s departure is a possible weakening of Podemos. “His departure is regrettable, but I think we have to respect it. These leadership constructions within the parties are normal. Podemos is strong. It is not this fact of yesterday that weakens the party”, he said in an interview with Rádio Difusora.

With these nods, Moro’s group has advocated that he opt for União Brasil to give more strength to his candidacy. Bivar’s party had already been negotiating support for the former minister’s political project for some time, but it should only offer its party structure to the campaign if it has the affiliation. Under the new party, Moro would have around R$1 billion in electoral funds and platforms already built in at least 12 states.

Negotiation with União Brasil displeases Podemos bench in Paraná

Despite the negotiations, former minister Sergio Moro has signaled that an eventual change of party should only take place if it is in common agreement with Podemos. The candidate’s allies claim that the move would have to be calculated so as not to displease supporters he has in the current party.

Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) did not confirm the negotiations for a change of party and said that the talks with União Brasil are to establish party support for the former minister. “As far as I know he [Moro] will stay in Podemos. We are negotiating with União Brasil so that they nominate the vice president on the presidential ticket,” he said.

The matter should be on the agenda of the next meeting of the Podemos State Executive, scheduled for next Tuesday (25). The meeting’s agenda is to change the party’s command in Paraná and will be attended, in addition to Oriovisto, of senators Alvaro Dias and Flávio Arns.

Cited research methodology

The research by Instituto Quaest, commissioned by Banco Genial, was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-00075/2022. The survey heard 2,000 voters between the 6th and 9th of January. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points; and the confidence level is 95%.