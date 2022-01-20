Carmem humiliates Paula mercilessly and makes her ‘lick his feet’ TV News

Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) will jump for joy when she sees her great rival, Paula (Giovanna Antonelli), break her face in Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!. Thanks to a plot by the villain, the owner of Cosméticos Terrare will be a huge shame in public and will see her company threatened. With no way out, she will have to crawl in front of the enemy to get help in the seven o’clock soap.

At the chapter scheduled to air next Tuesday (26) , Neném’s fiancée (Vladimir Brichta) will be excited about the launch of her line of creams, but will be tripped by Carmem and Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo), who will exchange the items for adulterated merchandise.

Without even imagining it, the businesswoman will open the creams and the disaster will be consummated. With the shame that will pass, Paula will have a real outbreak and will even manage to ruin her engagement with the football player. To make matters worse, she will believe that Flavia (Valentina Herszage) participated in the frame and will attack her.

As the days go by, Ingrid’s mother (Nina Tomsic) will calm down and even be able to reconcile with her fiancé, but that won’t get her out of the hole in which she will have been financially stuck.

Therefore, she will have to swallow all her pride and accept a proposal from Carmem, who will set off fireworks when she sees her tormentor defeated and submissive.

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic, which made the recording processes slower.

The telenovela is scheduled to be on the air until May. Then, the network will premiere Cara e Coragem. The plot will address the universe of stuntmen and will be starring Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

